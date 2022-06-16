Water crisis in Adiala worsens

Rawalpindi: Water crisis in localities in and around Adiala Road is worsening day-by-day and now the situation at Adiala Jail has also deteriorated, compelling the jail authorities to write to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division demanding supply of water to the inmates through other means.

The residents of Adiala Road are making appeals to the administration through loudspeakers in mosques for taking a prompt action and restore water supply in the area. However, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir told ‘The News’ that they were not operating tubewells for supply of water due to low electricity voltage in the area. He put the blame of Islamabad Electric Supply Company for disruption of water supply in Adiala Road.

Wasa officials said that they have installed nine tube wells at Gorakhpur. “All nine tubewells are functioning. Wasa is establishing two underground tanks and two OHR tanks here at Shahpur.