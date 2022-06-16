Girl consumes acid to avoid getting gang-raped

KHANPUR: A girl consumed acid to avoid getting gang-raped in Khanpur, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.
Hospital sources said that a girl has allegedly consumed acid to save her honour after being called by a pizza shop owner for a job. After getting information, a rescue team rushed to the scene and shifted the affected girl to the hospital.
The affected girl alleged that the pizza shop owner, manager and a woman had attempted to rape her. She added that she drank acid to avoid getting raped by the accused persons.
