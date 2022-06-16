Sanctity of Holy Prophet (PBUH) will be highlighted in Friday sermons

ISLAMABAD: Criticizing Indian ruling party’s leaders for making blasphemous remarks, Islamic scholars have decided to deliver coming Friday sermon on the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). It was announced in a joint declaration issued after a seminar organized by International Islamic Council and Pakistan Ulema Council on Wednesday.
