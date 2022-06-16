Interviews for HEC chairman from 20th

KARACHI: The interviews of 52 candidates for the post of federal HEC chairman will commence from June 20 and continue for three days.

Credible sources have told daily Jang that out of 100 marks, 50% numbers are set for interview, which means the decision of the Search Committee (remaining 50% numbers) will play a pivotal role in the appointment to the top slot in the federal HEC. The Search Committee is led by Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Rana Tanveer and its secretary is Federal Education Secretary Naheed Shah Durrani.

During interviews, the candidates will be tested for their personality traits, leadership skills, international eminence and strategy for reforms and advocacy. The sources insist that the main decision lies with the Search Committee where neutrality will be the decisive factor. This is a test case for the federal government as it will be the first key appointment to be made by the Shehbaz Sharif-led government. As per the revised HEC Act, the tenure of HEC chairman has been decreased from four to two years. The four-year tenure of the previous HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri ended on May 28, 2022. The Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training has sent a summary for the appointment of acting HEC chairman to the PM Secretariat where this appointment has been turned into a cold case.

Apparently, the PM wants the appointment of a permanent chairman to this post. Therefore, it is likely that a permanent chairman of the HEC will be appointed within a week of the completion of the interview process. Important stakeholders including the Private Sector Universities Association of Pakistan and the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association, through letters addressed to the prime minister, have requested a merit-based appointment of the new chief. Clause 5 of the HEC Act clearly describes the appointment of HEC chairman as under: the controlling authority shall appoint a person of international eminence and proven ability, who has made significant contribution to higher education as a teacher, a researcher or an administrator. Controversial candidates need to be avoided for this prestigious position.

Against the advertised position, about 148 applications have been received. A pro-forma has been sent to the candidates, seeking more information about their research publications. The office of HEC chairman is challenging and has a key role in the higher education sector of Pakistan, which comprises 236 universities with 119 campuses across Pakistan. As per the HEC Act, the chairman enjoys the status of federal minister and plays an important role in coordinating with all key stakeholders including federal/provincial governments, international community, parliamentarians, vice chancellors, academia, faculty and students. He also chairs the 21-member HEC Commission (Governing Board) which is responsible for making policy decisions pertaining to accreditation of new and existing universities, funding, planning & development and improving standards of higher education.

Talking to this scribe, some of the candidates said the neutral role of the Search Committee would be significant in ensuring the merit-based appointment of the new HEC chief, otherwise it could lead to litigation and certain questions would be raised.