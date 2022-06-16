Senators trade allegations over economy

ISLAMABAD: Legislators on both sides of the aisle in the Senate Wednesday traded allegations over the worrying economic situation, as the house initiated the budget debate.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf opened the debate and said the budget offered no solution to the economic challenges. He said the budget was presented when people were protesting outside the parliament and there was a complete silence in the National Assembly.

He accused the government of being non-serious and focused only on levying taxes and increasing petroleum products prices, resulting in hike in rates of every commodity and service. “The budget welcomes us to old Pakistan where there are islands for the elite but these will not survive for long and the sea of poverty will take them down one day,” he warned. He described the budget as a document of distorted facts and insisted the present rulers were not capable of taking political decisions like going to Russia for cheaper oil and gas, as India was doing and providing 25 per cent cheaper oil to its people.

“These rulers can’t do things, as they can’t get NOC from those on whose directions they are working,” he alleged. Referring to the regional situation, he said it was imperative to increase the defence budget but we needed a strong economy which this ‘imported’ government could not have the ability to even stabilise the economy.

PML-Functional Senator Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah feared the cut in allocations for education, health and housing would have a negative impact on all the social sectors and agriculture sector, which was 22.7 per cent of the total GDP and the backbone of the economy, would be affected owing to increase in prices of petrol, diesel, gas and electricity tariffs as well as hike in other input costs.

He urged for timely intervention of support price for cotton, as uncertainty persisted among growers. He also advocated provision of targeted subsidy to growers and pointed out that in India support price of 18 crops was announced always prior to sowing and it yielded results for them.

Senator Shah regretted that 20 per cent wheat was damaged every year owing to non-availability of adequate storage facility. He emphasised control over the spiraling costs of inputs. He pointed out the growth in agriculture sector was 4.4 per cent in 2021-22 which had surpassed the target but scenario was now changing.

The veteran lawmaker called for fiscal and monetary powers for the Senate being the House of the Federation and warned that it would otherwise remain merely a debating society. “Was this the very concept behind creation of the Senate having provincial representation that it will serve as a debating society only? On all other issues, entire political forces join hands but on real issues like empowering this House, they don’t evolve a consensus,” he lamented.

PPP’s Senator Quratulain Marri took the opportunity to mount criticism on PTI Chairman Imran Khan and wondered what happened to his announcement of holding another long march after six days.

“You talked about six days and then went away for six months. You went home, did exercise and returned in the morning to ask the workers to go back home. You talk strangely, as if politics was invented in 2018,” she said.

After making the announcement, she said, Imran went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and used the official helicopter for his movement and then for his comfort two bills were introduced that the KP chief minister could avail a private helicopter and plane. She continued what was the logic behind their ministers’ refusal to leave official residences and vehicles and wondered Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s remarked that they would not hand over residences and cars to thieves.

Senator Shaukat Tarin, who served as finance minister in the PTI government, accused the rulers of resorting to intellectual dishonesty and presenting incorrect figures in the budget. He presented a bleak picture of the economy from the day new government was formed and said the economy would be more deteriorating if corrective steps were not taken. Tarin said the budget was nothing but a document of provisional estimates while the final document would be readied after agreement with the IMF. He challenged the targets set in the budget being unrealistic. He also wondered how would the sensitive price index would be 11.5 per cent while CPI during the PTI regime was 11.3 per cent. He feared inflation would peak 30 per cent soon.