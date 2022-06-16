Rs233.763bn allocated for health sector

LAHORE: The Punjab government has increased health sector’s budget by 79.67 per cent with allocation of an amount of Rs233.763 billion under Annual Development Programme 2022-23 as compared to previous year’s combined allocation of Rs130.102 billion for bifurcated departments of health sector ending on June 30, 2022.

This year’s development budget for health sector registered an increase of Rs103.661 billion from previous year’s development program under ADP-2021-22.

The health sector budget has been split between Central Punjab and South Punjab with allocations of Rs172.5 billion and Rs61.308 billion respectively. Out of Rs172.5 billion for Central Punjab, the budget has been further divided with allocations of Rs151.5 billion for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department and Rs21 billion for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department. Similarly, out of Rs61.308 billion for South Punjab, the budget has been further divided with allocations of Rs53.546 billion for SHC&ME Department and Rs7.762 billion for P&SH Department. Out of the overall health sector budget of Rs233.763 billion for Punjab (Central and South), major chunk of Rs205.046 billion has been allocated for SHC&ME Department and Rs28.762 was earmarked for P&SH Department. For Central Punjab, SHC&ME Department’s share of Rs151.5 billion will be segregated by expending Rs138.935 billion on 43 ongoing schemes, Rs11.416 billion for 52 new schemes and Rs1.148 billion for one scheme under Other Department Programme during financial year 2022-23. Out of 43 ongoing schemes, Rs1.346 billion will be spent on seven schemes under Medical Education, Rs125.553 billion on four schemes of Specialized Healthcare and Miscellaneous, and Rs12.037 billion on 32 schemes of Tertiary Care Hospitals.