Punjab agriculture uplift allocation down by 53pc

LAHORE: The Punjab government has massively contracted development budgets of agriculture, livestock & dairy development, irrigation and energy sectors for financial year 2022-23 against last year’s allocation.

According to budget documents, Punjab slashed Agriculture Development Budget for 2022-23 by 53 percent, Energy by 29 percent, Livestock & Dairy Development by 14 percent and Irrigation by 10 percent against allocations made in 2021-22 development budget. Against Rs31.497 billion agriculture development budget for outgoing fiscal (2021-22), Punjab on Wednesday cut down development outlay 2022-23 for the sector to mere Rs14.770 billion or 53 percent less. The revised estimates 2021-22 for agriculture development budget stood at Rs25.461 billion. The provincial government however increased agriculture non-development budget for 2022-23 to Rs38.423 billion or 37 percent above over Rs30.325 billion development budget estimates of 2021-22.

The overall budget for 2022-23 for agriculture sector has been 11 percent less to Rs53.193 billion in comparison to Rs55.786 allotted under 2021-22 budget for the same sector. According to salient features of agriculture budget 2022-23, provincial government allocated Rs18.33 billion for executing National Programme for Improvement of Watercourses, Rs45.078 billion for Punjab Resilient and Inclusive Agriculture Transformation (PRIAT), Rs3.81 billion for Farmer Facilitation throughout Modernised Extension.

Against Rs7.00 billion energy development budget for fiscal year 2021-22, Punjab lowered budget estimates for 2022-23 to Rs5.00 billion or 29 percent short. The revised estimates 2021-22 for energy development budget recorded at Rs4.83 billion.

The provincial government however increased energy non-development budget for 2022-23 to Rs549.89 million or 14 percent more against Rs495.78 million development budget estimates for 2021-22. The overall budget for 2022-23 for energy sector has been 26 percent less to Rs7.48 billion in comparison to Rs5.33 billion allotted under 2021-22 budget for the same sector. As per salient features of Energy budget 2022-23, provincial government announced spending Rs2.20 billion for Construction of Net Zero Energy Building, Rs3.43 billion for Construction of Energy Efficiency & Conservation Programme and Rs385 million for Solarisation of THQ Hospitals and RHC Centres.

The Punjab government sliced development budget estimates for 2022-23 for Livestock & Dairy Development to Rs4.29 billion or 14 percent lesser if compared with development outlay of Rs5.00 billion for 2021-22 fiscal. The revised estimates 2021-22 for energy development budget registered at Rs2.50 billion. The total livestock department budget for 2022-23 has just been one percent higher in comparison to overall allocation made under 2021-22 budget. The provincial government has allocated Rs573.79 million for Livestock Experimental Station, Rs2.85 billion for Establishment of UVAS Sub-campus at Chichawatni and Rs346.04 million for Livestock Complex, Multan. Against Rs30.77 billion irrigation development budget for fiscal year 2021-22, Punjab dropped budget estimates for 2022-23 to Rs27.63 billion or -10 percent. The revised estimates 2021-22 for energy development budget recorded at Rs27.15 billion. The major initiatives for irrigation budget 2022-23 include, outlay of Rs32.72 billion for Construction of Jalalpur Irrigation Project System, Rs20.07 billion for Chaubara Branch Canal Construction Project-Greater Thal Canal Phase-II, Rs6.0 billion for Improvement of Water Supply at Tail Reaches and Rs16.80 billion for Rehabilitation of Trimmu Barrage and Punjnad Head Works.

The provincial government allocated Rs5 billion for providing subsidy on Ghee, Rs2 billion for Subsidy on Ramzan Package, Rs17.32 billion for subsidy on agriculture, Rs0.44 billion for e-Credit facility for small farmers, and Rs2 billion for Drought and Plantation.