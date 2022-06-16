Karachi face Benazirabad-MirpurKhas in U19 final today

KARACHI: Karachi Division will face Benazirabad-MirpurKhas Division in the final of the inaugural Cricket Associations Divisional Under-19 tournament here at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre on Thursday (today).
Both teams along with Sukkar-Larkana Division finished their round matches with six points each. On the basis of better net run-rate, Karachi Division and Benazirabad-MirpurKhas qualified for the final. Winless Hyderabad Division remained at the bottom of the table.
Meanwhile, in Balochistan, Loralai-Zhob Division will take on Quetta-Rakshan Division in the final at the Bugti Stadium. Both teams topped the four-team table, winning two matches apiece. Naseerbad-Sibi Division and Makran-Kalat Division ended third and fourth, respectively.
In Central Punjab, Faisalabad Division will take on Lahore Division at Pak Lions Cricket Academy Ground in Jubliee Town. Both finalists finished with four points each along with Sargodha Division, but Sargodha Division failed to qualify because of lower net run-rate. Gujranwala-Sialkot Division finished last with no wins.
Hazara-Mardan Division will take on Peshawar-Kohat Division in the final of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa divisional tournament at the KMC Ground University in Peshawar.
LONDON: French Open finalist Casper Ruud crashed out of the Queen’s grass-court tournament on Tuesday, beaten by...
NORTH SOUND, Antigua and Barbuda: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leads an unsettled Bangladesh side into the first Test...
KARACHI: Pakistan will feature in the 17th Asian Men’s Junior Handball Championship slated to be held in Bahrain...
MANCHESTER: Gareth Southgate was a national hero less than a year ago as he led England to a first major tournament...
KARACHI: Khurrum Inam, G M Bashir, and Gulfam Joseph showed their mettle on the second day of National Shooting...
KARACHI: Former international hockey player and KHA secretary general Haider Hussain has become the provincial...
Comments