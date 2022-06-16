Australia injury woes deepen

PALLEKELE: Australia’s injury woes in Sri Lanka deepened Wednesday with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ruled out of the rest of the ODI series and spinner Ashton Agar also joining the wounded list.

Fast bowler Kane Richardson has already flown home with a hamstring problem and Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and Mitchell Marsh are also out of action and Cameron Green not fit enough to bowl.

Stoinis strained his side smashing 44 off 31 in Tuesday’s two-wicket win in Pallekele and Cricket Australia said Wednesday that the 32-year-old will play no further part in the five-match series. Agar also got hurt as he took two wickets but “will remain with the squad to continue to rehabilitate and ongoing assessment,” a statement said.

Batsman and part-time spinner Travis Head and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann, currently playing a four-day Australia A match in Hambantota, will join the ODI squad on Thursday.

Speaking before the announcement, Test skipper Pat Cummins -- who played his first ODI in 18 months on Tuesday -- said that Australia still have “plenty of options”.