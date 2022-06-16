Man arrested for killing minor niece

PESHAWAR: The police arrested a man along with a female friend for allegedly killing his 10-year-old niece in Shaheedabad locality in Pishtakhara.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Mohammad Azhar told reporters that a young girl identified as Hina was found dead and her body stuffed in a gunnysack in Pishtakhara two days back.

He added police worked out the case and arrested one Arif, an uncle of the deceased girl, along with a female friend Nusrat for killing his niece.

The official said the deceased had caught her uncle with the woman in objectionable condition so he killed her before she could tell others about the incident.

He said the accused stabbed Hina and he along with the woman stuffed her body in a sack.

The family of the girl had given a statement to the police that the girl was last seen with her uncle.

The suspect had gone into hiding after the incident. Meanwhile, the police recovered the body of an unidentified woman from Chamkani. A case was registered as police were trying to find relatives of the deceased.