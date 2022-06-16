IT expert launches online school on commerce

MARDAN: An IT expert, Waleed Ahmad Khan, said on Wednesday that they were launching online e-commerce classes for children in which students would be educated according to the requirements of modern age in the light of Quranic teachings.

Addressing a news conference at Mardan Press Club, he said that it is the need of the time to educate the youngsters about Islamic teachings and modern sciences so that they could become productive citizens of society.

“We have launched an online school to teach economy and also we are trying to attract the younger generation towards positive use of social media,” he added.

He said the developed countries were living a prosperous life by following the teachings of Islam and the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) but unfortunately Muslims have abandoned their religious teachings, and as a result they are on decline.

Teacher deprived of Rs50,000: Meanwhile, a con man deprived a schoolteacher of Rs50,000 in the limits of City Police Station.

Ahmed Qayyum said that he went to an ATM machine on Bank Road to collect his salary, where a con man took his card on the pretext of helping him but later the accused handed him a different ATM card.

He said the man later withdrew Rs50,000 from his account through an ATM machine. The police registered the case.