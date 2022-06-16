Wildfire wreaks havoc in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The fire, which had erupted in the Sari Gohani forests in Torghar district due to the negligence of the locals a day earlier, ravaged the flora and fauna, the locals said on Wednesday.

“The locals set the dried grass and bushes ablaze to vanish then for fresh growth which sparked the wildfire and destroyed widely spread flora and fauna in the dense forest,” Zahid Khan, a local, told reporters. The fire, which had broken out in the Siri Gohani forests early Tuesday, was extinguished by the locals after it raged constantly for around over 30 hours.

Another local, Rubnawaz Khan said that almost all the forests in Torghar, Nusratkhel, Basikheil Madakheil and Hassanzai witnessed the ragged wildfires during the ongoing dry spell.

“Though there is the Rescue 1122 firefighting squad in the district, it couldn’t even move out of its station to the affected parts of the district to put out the raging fires because of the non-existence of the road infrastructure,” Khan said.

He added that the timber smugglers in some cases were also involved in subversive wildfire as they wanted to erase traces of their activities.

“The wildfires during the current summer not only destroyed flora and fauna but also polluted the environment in our district which is still without the industries’ omissions,” Khan went on to add.