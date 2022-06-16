Residents demand action against ‘fake’ housing society

PESHAWAR: The residents of Azakhel Payaan in the Nowshera district have asked the chief minister and police chief to provide them justice by helping them reclaim their ancestral lands from the influential owners of a private housing society.

Speaking at a news conference, Shamshad and Mohammad Jalal in the presence of other affected people alleged that the owners of Shaheen Education City had obtained No-Objection Certificate for 212 kanal land in Azakhel in 2013 but they later illegally occupied 994 kanal of land, including their ancestral property and sold the same to the people.

They alleged that the administration of Shaheen Education City had occupied 65 per cent of land illegally and by force from the local landowners.

The residents said it was astonishing that the original land papers were with them but despite that, the management of Shaheen Education City was selling the files.

The residents said they had requested the deputy commissioner and other officials about the fake education city but no action had been taken to date.

They asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari to take notice of the situation and provide them justice by evicting the influential people from their lands.