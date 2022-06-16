Officials asked to expedite Timergara beautification project

TIMERGARA: Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Capt (r) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to expedite work on Timergara beautification project and share its progress on a daily basis in a WhatsApp group consisting of all the officials concerned.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the heads of the relevant departments at his office in Balambat.

Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Timergara Shakil Hayat, Assistant Director Local Government and Rural Development Department Lower Dir Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz Marwat, Additional Deputy Commissioner (finance and planning) Jan Muhammad, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Farhan Ahmad and SDO highways division were in attendance.

The deputy commissioner directed Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz to arrange automatic solar streetlights.

He also directed the AC Timergara to remove all encroachments from marketplaces.

He directed the officials to complete their projects in time and warned that there would be no compromise on the quality of Timergara beautification project.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old boy identified as Nadim Shah Kazmi, hailing from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, drowned in River Panjkora under Balambat bridge near the residence of deputy commissioner Dir Lower, the same place where another 15-year-old boy had drowned in the recent past.

Locals have frequently demanded the quarters concerned to impose a ban on swimming in the area, but to no avail.

The Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the site carrying out an operation for recovery of the missing boy but the body could not be recovered till the filing of this report.