Farmers protest for facilities

PESHAWAR: The members of Ittihad Zamindaraan Wa Kissaan Board, Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday to highlight their demands.

Led by Arbab Jamil, Imran, Rashid Mehmud Khan, Abdul Karim Khan, Sajjad Khan Shabqadar, the protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands and asked the rulers to provide them with all required facilities to farmers.

The speakers observed the farmers were deprived of rights and facilities despite the fact that Pakistan was an agricultural country.

They urged the government to restore the civil canal irrigation system in Daudzai village, provide fertilizers at rates fixed by the government rate and end load-shedding in their area.

The farmer representatives demanded the provision of interest free agricultural loans, subsidies on the provision of solar tube wells, fertilizers supply, an uninterrupted supply of electricity, fix rate for cash crops, ban on the sale and purchase of substandard gur in the market.