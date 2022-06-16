Roti weight decreased as naanbais end strike

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Wednesday fixed the price of 135 grams roti at Rs15 after talks with representatives of the Nanbai Association Peshawar.

A notification issued by the administration said that the District Price Review Committee fixed the rate of roti/nan under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 in consultation with Nanbai Association Peshawar.

Abdul Majeed, General Secretary of Pakhtunkhwa Nanbai Association Peshawar chapter, said the association and administration reached an agreement to sell 135 grams of roti for Rs15.

He said that naanbais were selling 120 grams roti for Rs15 and were expecting that the administration would issue a notification for the same weight and price.

Abdul Majeed said though the nanbais were bound to follow the rate fixed by the administration, they would be unable to make any profit by selling the roti at this price.

He said the nanbais were selling 120 grams roti for Rs15 and had asked the administration to issue its notification.

He said that the government should provide flour to the naanbais at controlled rate. “But if they cannot provide flour to the naanbais and we get the flour from the open market then the rate should be linked to the price of the flour,” he added.

He feared that the naanbais would face problems in the next months, saying the government had announced increasing the price of flour.

He said the naanbais had demanded issuance of notification to allow naanbais to sell 160 grams roti for Rs20.

“Earlier we would purchase 85 kilogram flour bag for Rs4,900 but now a less than 80 kilogram bag is priced at Rs6,700,” he said.

He said that no other business was following the government rate as the butchers were selling meat for Rs700 which had been fixed at Rs450 and milkmen were also not following the official rates but naanbais had always followed the government rate.

He said that problems would arise if the gas and flour prices remain unchanged.