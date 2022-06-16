Kh Asif for provision of urea to farmers before monsoon

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Wednesday asked the Ministry of Industries and Production to ensure the provision of sufficient fertilizer to the farming community at the earliest as the monsoon season was about to set in around the next 10 days.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said some urea stocks were available in Lodhran and Okara that could be provided to farmers without delay.

He said timely supply of fertilizer to farmers would help get better production of different crops and ensure food security in the country. Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf observed that the Ministry of Industries and Production should ensure the swift provision of fertilizer to the farming community so that agricultural losses could be averted.