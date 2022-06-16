YDA’s OPD continues boycott

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has boycotted Out-Patient Department (OPD) services on the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

While protesting over the suspension of doctors by the Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz during his visit to Sargodha, the young doctors withdrew their services in outdoor wards of seven mega teaching government hospitals in the provincial metropolis.

As per available information, the outdoor services remained suspended in Jinnah Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Mayo Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Children’s Hospital and Shahdara Hospital. The OPD services in Shaikh Zayed Hospital were partially suspended, while the services in outdoor ward of Services Hospital continued as usual.

The patients are facing immense difficulties in the OPDs of the hospitals while many patients returned without outdoor checkup.

The young doctors demanded that the suspended doctors should be reinstated and on the other hand, the administrations of the hospitals appeared helpless before young doctors as no practical steps were being taken to ensure treatment services to the patients.

The Health Department authorities also did not intervene to convince young doctors to withdraw their strike call and resume services in outdoor wards in the best interest of the patients.

While addressing a press conference at Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, YDA Punjab office-bearers reiterated their demands including restoration of all the doctors, otherwise the young doctors we will be forced to continue closure of OPDs due to the stubbornness and non-serious response by the government. PMA Lahore President Dr Ashraf Nizami was also present.