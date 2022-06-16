Haleem claims conspiracy hatched to murder him

Haleem Adil Sheikh, the provincial assembly’s opposition leader and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s central leader, has expressed fear that a “conspiracy” has been hatched to “murder” him.
“The Pakistan Peoples Party’s top brass, including Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Zardari, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, have hatched a conspiracy to kill me,” Sheikh said while addressing a news conference at his home in Karachi.
He claimed that the Sindh police and the anti-corruption department have been tasked with “stifling his voice”. He also claimed that after he became the PA opposition leader, some 20 fake cases had been lodged against him, including some concerning terrorism. He said he will write to the chief justice of Pakistan on the matter.
