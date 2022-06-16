Health and media experts stress need for training journalists in ethical healthcare reporting

Health journalists need capacity building and training to ethically and objectively report issues related to the healthcare sector. Healthcare providers are also required to improve their communication skills to effectively communicate with journalists who report on health issues.

This consensus emerged during a consultative workshop with media experts, media regulators and healthcare professionals organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), APPNA Institute of Public Health-Jinnah Sindh Medical University (AIPH-JSMU) and Khyber Medical University in Karachi on Tuesday.

Organised as part of the ICRC’s Health Care in Danger (HCiD) initiative, the objective of the workshop was to develop trainings for journalists to promote ethical and responsible reporting on issues related to health care.

The workshop was attended by 34 participants from a diverse range of sectors, including health care, news media, academia and media regulatory bodies. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Lubna Baig, AIPH-JSMU chairperson, said that various research studies had identified that irresponsible media reporting hindered the provision of emergency healthcare services. “There is a need for improving the standards of media reporting on health issues to counter misperceptions, promote factual reporting, and stop the gradual erosion of trust between healthcare providers and the public,” she remarked.

The experts in the workshop deliberated in depth upon the problems pertaining to reporting on health matters in the Pakistani media and provided their feedback to strengthen the content of the training. The participants also stressed the need for following up on the exercise with hands-on trainings for journalists on ethical standards of reporting on health.

Pakistan Medical Association Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad said that healthcare workers were working in challenging circumstances in Pakistan, especially in emergency departments. “They need the support of media personnel to promote attitudes and behaviours among the general public that facilitate the provision of healthcare services,” he added.

Representatives of the media at the workshop voiced the needs of journalists and reporters specific to reporting on health care. Representing The News, M. Waqar Bhatti said: “Journalists need capacity building and trainings to objectively report on issues facing the healthcare sector. Similarly, it’s important for healthcare workers to enhance their communication skills to enable a clearer flow of information between the media and healthcare professionals, especially during disasters or emergencies.”

Under the HCiD initiative, the ICRC has been working to make healthcare safer in Pakistan by promoting evidence-based initiatives in collaboration with diverse stakeholders, including public health institutions, medical academia, healthcare authorities, and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.