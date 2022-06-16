June 9 robbery victim’s wife, brother held for murder

In connection with the murder of a man during an alleged house robbery in the North Karachi area on June 9, police on Wednesday arrested the victim’s wife and brother after they admitted to collusion.

The Sir Syed police said Naimat Gul, a father of two, had been tortured and stabbed to death in Sector 7-A of North Karachi. The victim’s wife had earlier claimed that unidentified men had broken into their house, killed her husband for trying to fight them off, and escaped with Rs25,000 and jewellery.

Police had registered a case against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim’s brother. They said they had detained the victim’s wife and brother for interrogation, during which they admitted to collusion.

The officials said the victim’s wife Perveen had hired her brother-in-law Shahid Gul to kill his own brother, adding that the two later tried to misguide the police about the nature of the incident. Police said they arrested both of them.