Arrangements made for Inter exams starting on Saturday

Around 190,000 students will take their Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examinations in the morning and evening shifts from Saturday, June 18 till July 6.

At a press conference on Thursday, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin disclosed details about the HSC examinations, commonly known as Intermediate exams.

In the morning shift, around 108,000 students of the science pre-engineering, science pre-medical, general science and home economics groups would take their exams while in the evening shift, around 82,000 candidates enrolled in the commerce regular and commerce private groups would take their exams.

A total of 211 examination centres have been set up in the morning and evening shifts for the annual Intermediate examinations, of which 115 examination centres have been established for the morning shift and 96 for the evening shift.

A total of 64 examination centres have been declared as highly sensitive, of which 32 belong to the morning shift and 32 to the evening shift. The BIEK has also written to the additional chief secretary of the home department, universities and boards department, college education secretary, school education secretary, Karachi commissioner, Rangers director general, Sindh inspector general of police and K-Electric to ensure law and order and uninterrupted power supply during the exam hours.

The BIEK chairman said that special arrangements had been made this year to discourage copy culture. No one would be allowed to keep mobile phones, tablets, laptops and such other electronic devices inside the exam centres, he announced.

In addition to that, the Section 144 would be enforced around the examination centres and shops of photostat machines and mobile phones would remain closed in the vicinity. Around 20 vigilance teams have been formed along with a high-powered vigilance committee which would make surprise visits to examination centres and inspect the facilities and examination process. Prof Saeeduddin said that the board would ensure the safe delivery of answer sheets to exam centres. He added that vigilance officers had also been posted at each examination centre.