Man tortures wife to death in Surjani Town

A man tortured his wife to death in Karachi’s Surjani Town and escaped with his minor daughter, while another woman’s body was found in a garbage dump in the town.

According to details, the tortured body of a woman was found in Sector 36 of Surjani Town. Her body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy. She was identified as Haseena Bibi.

Police said the woman was killed by her husband Siddiq. They said the couple often used to fight with each other, especially over the man’s second wife in Quetta. The officials said the suspect had arrived at the house after a long time and then killed his wife. Separately, police found the body of a woman in a garbage dump in Surjani Town. It was taken to the morgue for identification.