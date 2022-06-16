Law and order budget increased by 4.1pc for next financial year

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday announced the budget allocation of Rs124.873 billion for law and order for the financial year 2022-23. This amount is 4.1 per cent higher than the budget for the current year.

Quoting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Shah said in his budget speech: “Maintaining law and order is the first duty of the government, so that the religious beliefs, properties and lives of the people are fully preserved by the state.”

The CM said that law and order has always remained one of the primary focuses of his provincial government. “We are constantly trying our best to provide a safe and protected environment to the people, and it is our responsibility to protect their lives and properties.”

He also mentioned the recent “very unfortunate terrorist incidents” in Karachi. “There were three blasts in the Saddar area, and one suicide blast on the premises of the University of Karachi that killed four people, including three Chinese nationals. These incidents have been extremely concerning for the Government of Sindh.

“Consequently, we have made significant improvements in intelligence analysis by actively engaging all law enforcement agencies. We are trying our best to ensure that proactive measures are taken to counter the recent wave of terrorism.”

He said that in acknowledgement of the sacrifices made by the Chinese nationals in the KU blast, the Arts & Social Sciences Auditorium at the university will be named after the deceased.

For the next financial year, the total budget allocation for the home department, including the Sindh police and jails, has been increased to Rs124.873 billion from Rs119.98 billion. During the current financial year, several milestones were achieved. The CM mentioned a few of them: Rs500 million were disbursed as compensation among the families of the martyred and injured personnel of the security forces.

Around Rs1 billion were distributed among police personnel and their families as financial assistance. During the past three financial years, modern weaponry was procured for the police department for Rs2.274 billion.

Thirteen crime scene units were established in the investigation wing of the Karachi police, and 23 more are being established in other districts of Sindh. Engraving machines were purchased for the forensic department for Rs25 million.

An online complaint redressal mechanism was established in all districts of Sindh, with a centralised complaint lodging and follow-up mechanism. Around 0.5 per cent employment quota was reserved for transgender persons in the police department, and women’s police stations were established in all districts of Sindh.

Ten special investigation complexes were established, and seven one-stop women & child protection centres were set up, while a proposal for 24 new ones are pending final approval of the home department.

Shah said that 24 Annual Development Programme projects are near completion, including 15 new police station buildings, adding that the Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory’s construction has already started, while 259 reporting rooms were being established at police station level, and a Witness Identification Centre was being established in Karachi.

Prison reforms

The CM said his government has established the Sindh Prison Staff Training Institute in Hyderabad for the training and capacity building of the relevant staff.

For the next financial year, Rs57.578 million as grant-in-aid has been allocated on account of the Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners to provide legal aid services to prisoners, educational services to women prisoners and juvenile prisoners, fine (in cash) to the prisoners who are unable to pay it.

The construction of 10 additional barracks (for 100 prisoners each) is underway at the District Prison Malir. Other important initiatives include the construction of a hospital block at the District Prison Sanghar.

The government will also construct a psychiatric ward at the District Prison Malir, construct the Anti-Terrorism Court No. 20 on the premises of the Central Jail Karachi, and establish oversight committees in every district that will visit and report to the office of the Sindh police chief.