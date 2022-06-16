Chinese workers’ security discussed

LAHORE:Chinese security head and focal person in Punjab Elton Luo Wednesday called on the DIG (Operations) at his office.
Luo discussed with the DIG Operations matters regarding the provision of security to the Chinese working on the CPEC and other private projects. In the meeting security audit by a special branch was also discussed. The DIG informed Elton Luo that Lahore police was ensuring foolproof security for the Chinese living in Lahore and Punjab Police would take extensive measures in this regard. He assured the Chinese focal person that Punjab Police would provide all-out support to the Chinese.
