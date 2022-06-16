Punjab budget replica of federal budget: PMA

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore has expressed disappointment over Punjab budget, terming it a replica of the federal budget.

These views were expressed in a meeting of PMA Lahore held in connection with Punjab budget on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Prof Ashraf Nizami, President PMA Lahore, while Prof Dr Malik Shahid Shaukat, Prof Tanveer Anwar, Dr Izhar Ahmad Chaudhry, Prof Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr Ram Shehzadi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Bushra Haq, Dr Ahmed Naeem, Dr Rana Sohail, Dr Riaz Zulqarnain Aslam, Dr Aleem Nawaz, Dr Kamran Ahmed, Dr Nadir Khan, Dr Talha Sherwani, Dr Salman Kazmi and Dr Ammar Anwar also participated.

They said that the increase in government servants’ salaries and pensions in comparison with the inflation was extremely disappointing, saying that the increase in pension should be in consonance with the salaries.