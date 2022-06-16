Girl shot dead by ‘lover’

LAHORE:A 17-year-old girl was shot dead by her lover in the locality of city Raiwind on Wednesday. Reportedly, accused Awais came to meet (R) at a location where he opened fire at her after exchanging harsh words with her. She died on the spot.

Man found dead: A 45-year-old man was recovered dead from the room of a hostel in the Ghalib Market area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Imran. Police shifted the body to mortuary.

Meanwhile, another man was found dead in the limits of Data Darbar police on Wednesday. Local shopkeepers spotted the body of a man lying near Bilal Ganj and informed the police. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of dugs. Body was removed to the morgue.

shot dead: An accused was killed in firing by his own accomplices here on Wednesday. CIA officials were taking the accused Gulfam alias Gullu to the Chuhng area for identification when his four accomplices opened fire to rescue him. As a result, Gulfam was killed by firing of his own accomplices. The attackers escaped. The accused was arrested on the orders of CIA SP. Body was shifted to the morgue.

rape accused arrested: Gender Cell Cantt Division arrested a rapist of a 10-year-old girl.

The accused Raheel happened to be a neighbour of the victim. The accused had raped the girl in the Batapur area and escaped.Meanwhile, Gujjarpura Investigation police arrested three persons involved in the blind murder of a citizen.

The accused were identified as Talha, Haris and their father Tahir. The victim Ramzan had molested the mother of the accused and wanted to develop illicit relations with her. On which the accused had nursed a grudge against him and fired shots at his shop, resulting in his death.

SHO dismissed: SHO Manawan Aftab Ahmed was dismissed from service on charges of patronising the land grabbers and abusing his powers. The dismissal order was released after an inquiry in which SHO Manawan was found guilty.