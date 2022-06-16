Rs35b for justice

LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated Rs35 billion for the administration of justice in the 2022-23 budget as compared to 31 billion, which was allocated in 2021-22 year.

This year the government has increased 7 percent budget for administration of the justice in the province. The budget amount would be spent on pay and allowances of the employees, operating expenses, employees retirement benefits, physical assets and maintenance. As per the budget document, Rs7 billion has been allocated for the Lahore High Court while 28 billions have been allocated for the lower judiciary. The lower judiciary includes Punjab Appellate Tribunal Multan, Appellate Tribunal Lahore, Sessions courts, civil courts, special courts, courts of Small Causes, Labour courts, Attorneys/legal services, Punjab Judicial Academy, Advocate General Office, Solicitor Dept and Mufassil Establishment.