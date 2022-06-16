Rs35b for justice

LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated Rs35 billion for the administration of justice in the 2022-23 budget as compared to 31 billion, which was allocated in 2021-22 year.
This year the government has increased 7 percent budget for administration of the justice in the province. The budget amount would be spent on pay and allowances of the employees, operating expenses, employees retirement benefits, physical assets and maintenance. As per the budget document, Rs7 billion has been allocated for the Lahore High Court while 28 billions have been allocated for the lower judiciary. The lower judiciary includes Punjab Appellate Tribunal Multan, Appellate Tribunal Lahore, Sessions courts, civil courts, special courts, courts of Small Causes, Labour courts, Attorneys/legal services, Punjab Judicial Academy, Advocate General Office, Solicitor Dept and Mufassil Establishment.
LAHORE:The Young Doctors Association has boycotted Out-Patient Department services on the third consecutive day on...
LAHORE:Chinese security head and focal person in Punjab Elton Luo Wednesday called on the DIG at his office.Luo...
LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association , Lahore has expressed disappointment over Punjab budget, terming it a replica of...
LAHORE:A 17-year-old girl was shot dead by her lover in the locality of city Raiwind on Wednesday. Reportedly, accused...
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon has inaugurated the free milk testing camps in the...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghaffran Ahmed has said that the Agency would continue campaign...
Comments