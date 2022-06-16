Action over illegal water connections ordered

LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director Ghaffran Ahmed has said that the Agency would continue campaign against illegal connections.
While chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, Wasa MD directed the officers to start an indiscriminate crackdown on illegal connections in their respective areas. He said special teams should be formed to take action against illegal connections.
He ordered all directors in operation and revenue directorates to conduct a complete survey of all towns. He said that all officers should facilitate the citizens in providing new water connections. Consumer complaints should be resolved immediately, Wasa MD concluded.
Director Revenue Athar Mehmood, Directors Operations Hafiz Raheel, Shazal Waqar, Abdul Karim, Adeel Sharif, Faisal Khurram, Muhammad Danish and other officers attended the meeting.
