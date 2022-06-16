Rs680m for Auqaf Dept

LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated a meager Rs680 million for the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department in the budget 2022-23.

This amount will be used to continue the completion work on 19 ongoing schemes of expansion, maintenance and repairs of the mosques, shrines and other buildings undertaken by the department, and starting work on four new schemes.

Out of the total allocation of Rs680 million, an amount of Rs268m has been provided as capital while Rs412 million will be generated as revenue. The largest chunk of Rs268 million has been earmarked for the current fiscal year, out of total estimate of Rs313 million for the finishing work of the shrine of Bibi Pak Daman Lahore.

Rs20 million out of the total estimate of Rs350 million has been earmarked for the current fiscal year for a new scheme of conservation and improvement of Badshahi masjid Lahore and Huzoori Bagh Ensemble. Another large amount of

An amount of Rs25 million has been earmarked for the current fiscal year, out of the total cost of Rs75 million fixed for construction of retaining wall and widening of shrine floor, alternate stairs, langar khana, musafir khana, toilets/ablution place for ladies & gents at Shrine of Hazrat Baba Kamal Chishti, Kasur.

Rs25 million have been fixed for the current year from the total Rs45 million estimated cost for the reconstruction of masjid 1st and 2nd floor, lavatory block and wazoo place, at Markazi Jamia Masjid Toba Tek Singh. Rs20 million fixed for current year’s work from the total cost of Rs50 million fixed for the conservation/restoration of Shrine Hazrat Shah Sadiq Nehang, Jhang. Rs30 million have been allocated for the current year’s work from the total estimated allocation of Rs90 million fixed for construction of 15 libraries at different shrines across Punjab. The provincial budget allocated an amount of Rs27.561 for the current fiscal year from a total estimate of Rs60 million for the development of commercial scheme at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah, Kasur. Rs20 million for current year’s expenditure has been fixed from a total of Rs40 million estimated for the upgradation of shrine, mosque, zaireen verandahs, and provision of public amenities at shrine Hazrat Pir Jamaat Ali Shah, Alipur Syedan, Narowal.