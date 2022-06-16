Rs21.362bn goes to urban development

LAHORE:The Punjab government has allocated Rs21.362 billion for urban development, which was less than the last year’s budgetary allocation of Rs 26.20 billion, while for the south Punjab the government allocated Rs 5.177 billion for development schemes.

Out of total Rs 21.363 billion, the Punjab government allocated Rs 16.848 billion for 217 ongoing schemes and Rs 4.513 billion for 58 new schemes.

As per budget document, the Punjab government allocated Rs 4.368 billion for six ongoing schemes under foreign aid projects, Rs 4.609 billion for 20 ongoing schemes of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Rs 1.997 billion for 11 ongoing schemes of Wasa Multan, Rs 1.135 billion for 20 ongoing schemes of Wasa Faisalabad, Rs 1.111 billion for 03 ongoing projects of Wasa Rawalpindi, Rs 884.278 million for 26 ongoing schemes of Wasa Lahore, Rs 630 million for Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Rs 1.068 billion for 101 ongoing schemes under district development packages.

For the provincial capital, Rs 475 million were allocated only four new schemes, which included provision of overhead pedestrian crossings on different locations, improvement of Lahore-Jaranwala Road, rehabilitation of Khwaja Hassaan Road and rehabilitation of Bahar Shah Road from Zarar Shaeed Road to Amjed Ch Road.

The Punjab government allocated Rs 4.609 billion for 20 ongoing schemes of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), which included establishment of ten sports complexes in Lahore, widening of Eik Moria Pull, construction of flyover at Sheranwala Gate, construction of underpass at Gulab Devi hospital and additional lanes on Lahore Bridge Ferozepur Road, rehabilitation and improvement of Saggian Road, traffic study of major intersections, digital topographic surveys of roads in Lahore, construction of underpass at Samanabad Morr, dualisation of Khaira distributor road, construction of Gawala Colony two-way road and e-construction services portal.