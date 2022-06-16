Rs233.763 billion allocated for health sector

LAHORE:The Punjab government has increased health sector’s budget by 79.67 per cent with allocation of an amount of Rs233.763 billion under Annual Development Programme 2022-23 as compared to previous year’s combined allocation of Rs130.102 billion for bifurcated departments of health sector ending on June 30, 2022.

This year’s development budget for health sector registered an increase of Rs103.661 billion from previous year’s development program under ADP-2021-22. The health sector budget has been split between Central Punjab and South Punjab with allocations of Rs172.5 billion and Rs61.308 billion respectively.

Out of Rs172.5 billion for Central Punjab, the budget has been further divided with allocations of Rs151.5 billion for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department and Rs21 billion for Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department. Similarly, out of Rs61.308 billion for South Punjab, the budget has been further divided with allocations of Rs53.546 billion for SHC&ME Department and Rs7.762 billion for P&SH Department.

Out of the overall health sector budget of Rs233.763 billion for Punjab (Central and South), major chunk of Rs205.046 billion has been allocated for SHC&ME Department and Rs28.762 was earmarked for P&SH Department. For Central Punjab, SHC&ME Department’s share of Rs151.5 billion will be segregated by expending Rs138.935 billion on 43 ongoing schemes, Rs11.416 billion for 52 new schemes and Rs1.148 billion for one scheme under Other Department Programme during financial year 2022-23.

Out of 43 ongoing schemes, Rs1.346 billion will be spent on seven schemes under Medical Education, Rs125.553 billion on four schemes of Specialized Healthcare and Miscellaneous, and Rs12.037 billion on 32 schemes of Tertiary Care Hospitals.

Out of 52 new schemes, Rs2.4 billion will be spent on 11 schemes under Medical Education, Rs9.017 billion on 41 schemes of Tertiary Care Hospitals and Rs1.148 billion on a single scheme under Other Development Programme.

For South Punjab, SHC&ME Department’s share of Rs53.546 billion will be segregated by expending Rs50.457 billion for 16 ongoing schemes and Rs3.089 billion on 34 new schemes during financial year 2022-23.

Out of 16 ongoing schemes, Rs149.830 million will be spent on two schemes under Medical Education, Rs43.905 billion on four schemes of Specialized Healthcare and Miscellaneous, and Rs6.402 billion on 12 schemes of Tertiary Care Hospitals.

Out of 34 new schemes, Rs383.250 million will be spent on six schemes under Medical Education, and Rs2.706 billion on 28 schemes of Tertiary Care Hospitals.

For Central Punjab, P&SH Department’s share of Rs21 billion will be segregated by expending Rs10.093 billion on 182 ongoing schemes and Rs10.907 billion for 37 new schemes during financial year 2022-23.

Out of 182 ongoing schemes, Rs2.7 billion will be spent on five schemes under Preventive Healthcare, Rs414.258 million on 31 schemes of Primary Healthcare, Rs579.731 million on seven schemes under Research & Development, Rs4.569 billion on 46 schemes under Secondary Healthcare, Rs650 million on a single scheme under Special Initiatives, and Rs1.181 billion on 92 schemes under District Development Package.

Out of 37 new schemes, Rs820 million will be spent on five schemes of Preventive Healthcare, Rs1.050 billion on 3 schemes of Primary Healthcare, Rs4.376 billion on 15 schemes under Research & Development, and Rs4.661 billion for 14 schemes of Secondary Healthcare.

For South Punjab, P&SH Department’s share of Rs7.762 billion will be segregated by expending Rs3.904 billion for 87 ongoing schemes and Rs3.858 billion on 34 new schemes during financial year 2022-23.

Out of 87 ongoing schemes, Rs1.205 billion will be spent on five schemes under Preventive Healthcare, Rs113.018 million on 12 schemes of Primary Healthcare, Rs192.641 million on six schemes under Research & Development, Rs1.357 billion on 17 schemes of Secondary Healthcare, Rs197 million on a single scheme under Special Initiatives, and Rs841.420 million on 46 schemes under District Development Package.

Out of 34 new schemes, Rs287 million will be spent on five schemes of Preventive Healthcare, Rs367.5 million on three schemes of Primary Healthcare, Rs1.576 billion on 14 schemes under Research & Development, and Rs1.628 million on 12 schemes of Secondary Healthcare.