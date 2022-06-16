Real relief given to people, claims CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the Punjab government has presented tax-free and people-friendly budget despite difficult circumstances.

The people of the province have been given real relief in the budget, he said adding the bag of flour was now available for Rs490/10 kg. He said a concessional package of Rs134 billion was also provided for the convenience of the poor. He said that 15 percent increase in salaries and 5 percent increase in pensions would provide relief to the government employees. They will also get 15 percent special allowance.

He said that the minimum wage was increased from Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 per month and free medicines would be available in hospitals. Earlier Hamza Shehbaz claimed that the government enjoyed majority in the assembly but Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was playing havoc with the Constitution.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the provincial parliamentary party held here Wednesday which was attended by ministers and PMLN and PPP MPAs. Addressing the meeting, Hamza Shehbaz stated that some egoists had created a crisis over the last three months. The province is not run in an uncertain situation as the budget couldn't be presented during the last three days.

The opposition and the Speaker have staged a ploy and they have been exposed before the people, he remarked and pointed out that the government enjoys a numerical majority in the assembly.

They have played havoc with the law but these tactics have failed and the provincial budget was being presented in which relief would be given to the people, he said. The journey of serving the people will continue with humility, he further maintained.

The situation was difficult but as the PMLN-led government had resolved load-shedding and other issues in the past, we would continue to work day and night to heal the wounds of the people, said Hamza Shehbaz.

The government was standing with the guardians of the Constitution and the law. If these officers had not performed their duties, the province would have become a banana republic. During the election of the chief minister, the uniformed officers were kicked and punched and everyone knows how the thugs in the House were clinging to the deputy speaker. He said that they had not been able to prove corruption or money laundering of one penny, during the last four years, and it was also mentioned in the bail case that any proof of corruption was not found.

Provincial Law Minister Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan said that every possible effort was made for reconciliation and the budget was put on hold due to childish moves. The governor holds the constitutional and legal authority to decide the time and place of the meeting, he concluded.