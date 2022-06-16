Trump loyalist routs Republican who voted for impeachment

WASHINGTON: A Republican congressman who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the US Capitol assault has been trounced in his bid to keep his seat by a candidate backed by the former US president.

South Carolina’s Tom Rice, a five-term member of the House of Representatives, lost his nominating contest -- known in the United States as a "primary" election -- to a state lawmaker who netted around twice as many votes.

Trump had asked supporters to mark his 76th birthday on Tuesday by delivering him defeats for Rice and another of his Republican foes in the Palmetto State, Nancy Mace. Mace comfortably fended off a Trump-backed challenge despite condemning the former president following last year’s insurrection -- although she didn’t vote to impeach him. The pair had followed markedly different strategies in their bids to win a chance to fight November’s midterm elections despite Trump’s ire.