Ireland ranked third-most peaceful country in the world

PARIS: Ireland has been ranked the second-most peaceful country in Europe and third in the world, according to the latest Global Peace Index on Wednesday.

Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace, the GPI ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness. Iceland has been ranked the most peaceful country in the world, followed by New Zealand and Ireland, which was ranked eighth last year.

Denmark, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Czechia and Singapore complete the top ten list globally. Europe remains the most peaceful region and is home to four of the five most peaceful countries in the world.

Iceland once again tops the list in Europe followed by Ireland, which is up from seventh place in the region last year. Denmark, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Hungary and Finland make up the remaining top ten most peaceful countries in Europe.

The Global Peace Index has found that peacefulness has fallen in the past 14 years, with the average country score deteriorating by 3.2%. Of the 163 countries, 84 recorded deteriorations, while 77 recorded improvements and two recorded no change in their score. Predictably, the largest regional deterioration in peacefulness was Russia and Eurasia, followed by North America.