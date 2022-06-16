Condemnable

The BJP in India expelled its leaders Nupur Sharma and Navneet Jindal over their hateful remarks against Prophet Muhammed (pbuh). The decision came after their ignorant and blasphemous remarks upset the Gulf countries and triggered communal tension in several parts of India.

Political leaders need to think twice before spewing hate against any community. It is their responsibility to ensure that their words are not hurting the religious sentiments of people.

Jubel D’Cruz

Mumbai, India