Condemnable

The BJP in India expelled its leaders Nupur Sharma and Navneet Jindal over their hateful remarks against Prophet Muhammed (pbuh). The decision came after their ignorant and blasphemous remarks upset the Gulf countries and triggered communal tension in several parts of India.
Political leaders need to think twice before spewing hate against any community. It is their responsibility to ensure that their words are not hurting the religious sentiments of people.
Jubel D’Cruz
Mumbai, India
The federal government intends to distribute subsidized food items through utility stores. This will only be eyewash....
The federal government has announced a 15 per cent increase in public-sector salaries. It was disappointing that the...
Domestic violence is committed by someone in the victim’s domestic circle. In Pakistan, many women are stuck in...
PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demands for early elections to end the current political and economic crisis are not as...
Only two countries in the world are demolishing houses and residences of minorities without following the law. The...
Several reports suggest that work on the Rawalpindi Ring Road has been put on hold; the government is making a huge...
Comments