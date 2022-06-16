Ignored again

The federal government has announced a 15 per cent increase in public-sector salaries. It was disappointing that the government did not announce any increase in EOBI pensions. Increasing the pension amount was one of the pre-polls promises of the previous regime, but the PTI did not deliver on it.

EOBI pensioners do not receive any kind of post-retirement benefits from their former employers, and most of them have been hit hard by the current inflation. The incumbent government must raise the pension amount from the existing Rs8,500 to Rs25,000. It is hoped that PM Shehbaz Sharif will look into this issue and announce the long-awaited increase in pensions.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad