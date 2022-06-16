Safe haven?

Domestic violence is committed by someone in the victim’s domestic circle. In Pakistan, many women are stuck in abusive relationships, unable to save themselves from their abusive family members. A country’s level of gender equality is inversely proportional to cases of domestic violence. Apart from destroying a victim’s mental health, physical abuse can cause many chronic health problems, including high blood pressure, heart and digestive problems, etc. Women who are abused are also more likely to develop depression, anxiety, or eating disorders.
The government is responsible for taking strict action against people involved in domestic abuse. There should be no leniency, and no one should wait for a woman to file a complaint against her abuser. It is common for women to avoid asking for help. It is our responsibility to create an environment where women can speak up without any hesitation.
Rameez Naseem
Karachi
