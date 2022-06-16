Towards stability

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demands for early elections to end the current political and economic crisis are not as simple as Khan has made them out to be. Many questions should be addressed before we jump into another expensive exercise of holding elections in the entire country. Will there be any assurances of economic stability once the elections are done and the new government takes over? Will the PTI respect the results of any general elections? We must let the present setup try to fix some of the deep economic woes and get the IMF programme started.

The current government has only one year at its disposal, and the times are even harder on the international front. Many developed countries are struggling to control rising inflation, and people are cutting down on whatever they can. It is certainly not the time for any unnecessary agitation to hinder the government’s efforts to bring back some relief to the country.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada