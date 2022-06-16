 
June 16, 2022
Criminal silence

June 16, 2022

Only two countries in the world are demolishing houses and residences of minorities without following the law. The first one is Israel, and the second is India. Victims in both cases are Muslims, and this is the reason why the world is silent over these crimes against humanity.

Aijaz Mazari

Mureed Shakh

