Criminal silence

Only two countries in the world are demolishing houses and residences of minorities without following the law. The first one is Israel, and the second is India. Victims in both cases are Muslims, and this is the reason why the world is silent over these crimes against humanity.
Aijaz Mazari
Mureed Shakh
