Save the green

This refers to the news report ‘PBC cuts, auctions 1,500 trees in Pindi to meet financial crisis’ (June 15). The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) has cut down more than a thousand trees without getting any NOC from the Ministry of Climate Change. Its plan was to sell them off to pay back its existing liabilities. The sale of these trees has been halted for the time being.

In a country that is on the brink of drought and is already facing a severe water shortage, and where destructive wildfires and extreme temperatures have become quite common, trees are the last thing that should be cut down. People run for shade when they are out in the blistering sun, but no one cares to plant trees and look after whatever little vegetation is left in our country. We need to wake up. The Ministry of Climate Change must encourage tree plantation and impose a strict ban on tree felling and penalize those who are found guilty of deforestation.

Basma Malik

Rawalpindi