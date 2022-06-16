Reinvigorating the Railways

Pakistan became an independent country in 1947, and since then it has replaced and modified old infrastructure with new ones. Pakistan Railways is the only facility that still remains in the same condition as the British left it some seven decades ago. It seems that we have decided that the current setup of railway lines is enough and there is no need to lay down new tracks.
The Railways must plan new tracks under public-private partnerships. Any two stations with heavy traffic should have another rail track to divert the traffic. The Railways has either rented out or sold most of its unused land. This means that it does have enough funds to lay down new tracks. The institution is responsible for improving the country’s rail network, and it has more than the required number of skilled employees to achieve this target.
Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
