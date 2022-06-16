The people need help

This is to draw the attention of the prime minister and the finance minister to rising inflation due to which a majority of lower-income and middle-class households are suffering a lot. In an attempt to resume the IMF programme, the government has increased petrol prices by Rs60, besides increasing electricity prices. This price hike has resulted in rising food prices. This is just the beginning. Rising petrol and electricity prices will also have a direct impact on operating costs of businesses which will either resort to layoffs or pay low wages to labourers to meet overhead costs, leading to more unemployment in the country. The PM and the FM must sit down with MNAs, MPAs and senators to draft a relief plan which can provide financial assistance to the unemployed and the low-income and middle classes. If our elected members wish to win over ordinary people, they need to control the current wave of inflation. They also need to strengthen public-sector organizations so as to provide better healthcare, education and transport facilities to the people. The government needs to create employment opportunities for young people.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi