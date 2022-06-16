Disorder in Punjab

To say politics in Punjab has been reduced to a circus would be an understatement. In what could easily double as bad reality TV, the Punjab Assembly has become a site of intense – but ridiculous – drama. In question now is the Punjab budget, which became hostage to a seemingly unresolvable deadlock between the PML-N government and a speaker who just won't let go and refused to let the government present its budget. Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman had to eventually intervene and prorogue the session, after which the Punjab Laws (Repealing and Removal of Difficulties) Ordinance 2022 was promulgated by the governor and another budget session was held simultaneously at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal, chaired by the deputy speaker, where the government presented its budget. If this wasn't bizarre enough, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi continued to chair his own session of the Punjab Assembly where the budget was of course not being presented. Keeping aside the oddity of two sessions, in two places, of the same legislature, legal experts say that once the governor has prorogued a session, the speaker cannot summon a session. While ordinances are widely – and rightly – seen as going against the spirit of democracy, legal and constitutional analysts say there is of course a provision for an ordinance to be passed in case of extraordinary circumstances. And what the Punjab Assembly has been going through can be called anything but ordinary.

But what has led to this impasse? Let’s recap: for almost three months, we have been witnessing a political meltdown in Punjab, mostly telecast live on our screens. First, Punjab had a chief minister (Buzdar). Then the chief minister resigned. Then there was back and forth regarding the legality and technicality of his resignation. Then Punjab had a governor. And then it didn’t: one was sacked by the previous government and another one installed. Now Punjab has acquired a third governor within a matter of months. As for the CM – Hamza Shehbaz – there is still debate on whether he enjoys the majority or not and whether there should be another re-election, which may go into another round.

In the middle of all this, and a chaotic economic condition overall in the country, comes the budget. In a province with the largest population in the country, the opposition in the Punjab Assembly has not let the government pass its budget. The only victims in all this are the people of the province. A delay in the budget at this time particularly is near-criminal. In any case, all the chaos seen in Punjab's politics has cost the people of Punjab months of political uncertainty, having been without a chief executive and a chief minister without a cabinet for weeks. Now that there is a cabinet, hurdles are being created in the way of the budget. Ironically, the same opposition is ready to contest the by-elections against the coalition government next month but will not let it function at the moment. It is about time both the government and the opposition in Punjab resolved their differences. Punjab’s population should not suffer due to the pettiest of egos. These political battles can be carried out later, once the budget is through and resources allocated to districts. We can keep debating about the technicalities and legalities of two simultaneous sessions, and a constitutional crisis that seems unending, But for now, only the people continue to be the losers in this anarchical display of power politics.