KMBL’s clients receive awards

KARACHI: Seven of Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) clients have bagged accolades at 14th Citi-PPAF Micro-Entrepreneurship Awards 2022, a programme that showcase country’s success stories to global audience, a statement said on Wednesday.
The awards recognise achievements of most successful micro-entrepreneurs across Pakistan, who have effectively utilised micro loans to build sustainable businesses and revenue streams to elevate their quality of life.
“Our clients have used loans to make their financial decisions independently to expand their trade and business,” said KMBL president Ghalib Nishtar.
