NBP to combat financial crimes

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Wednesday underscored its commitment to battling financial crimes through compliance with local and global regulations, following its victory in terror-financing case filed in the United States (US), a statement said on Wednesday.

The NBP has won a case entitled Harold Brown Sr versus the NBP filed in the United States District Court, Southern District Court, Second Circuit, New York.

“NBP has historically remained committed to combating financial crime through compliance with local and international laws, regulations, and international best practices with regards to Anti Money Laundering and Know Your Customer related matters,” the bank said in a statement.

“NBP shall continue its strong adherence to such laws and regulations,” it added. NBP had filed a motion to dismiss, which was vigorously contested through its US attorneys leading to the case against NBP being dismissed in its favour.

Harold Brown case falsely alleged that NBP allowed money transfers that resulted in financing of terrorism against US persons in Afghanistan, which may have amounted to an offense under the US Anti-Terrorism Act, as amended by the Justice against Sponsors of Terrorism Act.