FPCCI raises questions on federal budget

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has termed federal budget 2022-23 mixed and devoid of categorical explanations on various budgetary and fiscal initiatives.

Conversely, the business community was expecting an industrial package to propel the country towards industrialisation and import substitution mode. Instead, the government has imposed a wealth tax on tax-paid assets as well.

FPCCI Acting President Shabbir Hassan Mansha welcoming the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), also commended the imposition of fixed tax on small retailers, as it would make it viable for them to register with the taxation system.

However, he said, “The business community is concerned at the imposition of wealth tax on tax-paid assets as well.” Mansha expressed his dismay at the government for ignoring FPCCI’s suggestion to announce a comprehensive industrial package, as there was no other way to control the unsustainable trade deficit contributing to current account deficit that will be $47-48 billion this year.

This would also gradually reduce debt servicing of Rs3.95 trillion, and protect rupee, foreign exchange reserves, and growth rate, which was grossly insufficient to match the population explosion.

The industrial package would also have addressed increasing unemployment and curtailed the budgetary deficit through generating more taxes via productive activities – not through squeezing the existing taxpayers even further.

Addressing the other area of concern, Mansha said that remittances have recorded a significant decline of 25 percent in May 2022 on a month-on-month (MoM) basis; and, FPCCI had categorically proposed to incentivise and facilitate remittances.

FPCCI recommended opening selected commercial bank branches 24/7 in all major cities and towns of Pakistan to facilitate remittances – taking care of time lapse in emergency circumstances and varied time zones.

Mansha noted with a sigh of relief that zero tax has been levied on agricultural machinery and inputs, which was a major demand of FPCCI “given the food security situation of the country”. “Exempting tractors and seeds was critically needed and the government listened to us on the issue,” he added. However, fertilisers should also have been exempted as well as it was one of the major inputs for higher yields.

He appreciated the relief given to the middle class for making taxable salaried income threshold Rs100,000 per month from the current Rs50,000; and, also providing relief to micro and small businesses by raising the minimum tax bracket from 0.4 million to 0.6 million.