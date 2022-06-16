Govt raises Rs834 billion via T-bills; yields down

KARACHI: The government on Wednesday raised Rs834 billion through an auction of Market Treasury Bills with yields falling on the six and 12 months papers.

The pre-auction target was Rs750 billion. Yield on the three-month T-bill ended unchanged at 15.25 percent, the auction result from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed. The cut-off yield on the six-month paper moved down 30 basis points (bps) to 14.95 percent. Yields on 12-month paper also fell by 55bps to 14.95 percent.

Analysts were expecting yields on T-bills and PIBs to come down in the weeks ahead after the SBP conducted a 63-day open market operation (OMO) to bring stability to the secondary market rates last week. The SBP provided banks with total liquidity of Rs1.475 trillion.

The SBP also tightened the screws on some banks over rising cut-off yields on T-bills and PIBs and directed them to bring these rates down. The 2022-23 budget has proposed that tax rate on the interest income from government securities with banks having an advance-to-deposit ratio (ADR) of 50 percent or more should be increased to 45 percent from 35 percent.

For banks with an ADR of 40-50 percent, the rate has been increased to 49 percent from 37.5 percent, and for banks with an ADR of less than 40 percent; it is increased to 55 percent. The implementation of the said increase in tax rates on certain ADR thresholds would apply on a retrospective basis from 2021 and onwards (Tax Year 2022 and onwards).

It would likely lead to a higher effective tax rate of around 53 percent in 2022 and would settle down to 48 percent in 2023. Since the SBP amendment Act 2021, the government has to rely mostly on commercial bank borrowing for financing its fiscal needs, which resulted in a rise in secondary market yields on government securities in the previous auctions.