Farm credit dips 1.4pc to Rs1.059tr in July-April

KARACHI: Lending to agriculture sector eased 1.4 percent to Rs1.059 trillion in the 10 months of FY2022 versus the same period of FY2021, the central bank said on Wednesday, which it credited to a dip in financing to farmers by some lenders.

The disbursed amount is 63 percent of the assigned agriculture credit target of Rs1.7 trillion for the current fiscal year. According to State Bank of Pakistan, the slowdown in the performance of some major commercial and specialised banks led to a decline in farm loans. However, the performance of mid-sized commercial banks, Islamic banks, and microfinance banks/institutions has improved over the year, it added.

Deputy Governor SBP, Sima Kamil, chaired the quarterly follow-up meeting of the Agricultural Credit Advisory Committee (ACAC). The meeting reviewed progress on key decisions taken by ACAC in its last meeting held in December 2021 and reviewed agriculture credit performance in July-April (FY22).

The Deputy Governor, while appreciating the efforts of all stakeholders in implementation of various ACAC decisions, urged banks to leverage SBP’s recent initiatives and expedite efforts to boost agriculture financing and enhance outreach, especially in underserved areas.

The meeting took stock of the newly developed Agriculture Credit Scoring Model to measure performance of banks adopted by the SBP and reviewed the scoring model’s results up to March 2022.

HBL stood at the top among Large Banks with a score of 63.7 out of 100; Bank of Punjab ranked on top among mid-sized banks with a score of 65.2; Meezan bank scored 42.4, the highest among Islamic Banks; while HBL Microfinance Bank stood at the top among Microfinance Banks with a score of 73.4.

The participants were informed that the performance scorecards of all agriculture-lending banks will be published annually on SBP’s website. The chair appreciated the growth in provincial disbursement of agriculture credit across all underserved areas.

The disbursement in Balochistan increased by 73 percent during July-April (FY22) as compared to July-April (FY21), 55 percent in GB, 43 percent in AJK, 23 percent in Sindh, and 17 percent in KPK.

The Deputy Governor SBP highlighted that this improvement was the result of various interventions including the Champion Bank model which was adopted in the last ACAC meeting. It is worth mentioning that in December 2021 ACAC had nominated six banks as champions for identified underserved provinces/regions under the champion bank model; these include; (i) HBL for Balochistan, (ii) HBL Microfinance Bank for GB, (iii) NBP for AJK, (iv) Bank of Khyber for KPK, (v) UBL for Sindh, and (vi) Bank of Punjab for Southern Punjab region. The six champion banks apprised the committee regarding the activities performed in their assigned regions under this initiative and presented their current developments and future action plans. Kamil, while extoling efforts of the champion banks, urged them to bend over backwards to achieve the desired objectives.

Another key decision of last ACAC meeting was to develop a strategy for promotion of Electronic Warehouse Receipt Financing (EWRF). The participants were apprised that the EWRF Uptake Strategy has been developed and its various actions have been implemented including establishment of EWRF Taskforce, signing of Service Usage Agreements of banks with collateral management company, allocation of EWRF targets to banks, and capacity building of stakeholders, among others.

Thereafter, a strategy to promote Climate Smart Agriculture financing was also presented by representative of Pakistan Banks’ Association, which emphasised on creating awareness among farmers and bankers, and also proposed upscaling of existing products offered by banks in this domain.