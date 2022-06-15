Ex-PM Imran Khan addressing a a PTI labourers wing function at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad on June 14, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that the 'imported government's' anti-poor policies could be judged by the fact that it had set a record of inflation in only two months following the US line and it had nothing to do with public relief.

Addressing a PTI labourers wing function at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Imran cautioned that if the rulers stayed, they would harm the country more than an enemy. He urged the people to come out for peaceful protests on his call against the government, imposed on them through a 'US-backed conspiracy' which was hell-bent on destroying the country. He called upon the labourers to be ready for his call for a peaceful protest against the 'imported regime'.

Imran Khan said there was no democracy in the country as the opposition leader was Raja Riaz, a turncoat who would fight the next election on a PMLN ticket, and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been subdued by a prime minister who was a money-laundering suspect.

The PTI chairman said that the total number of labourers in Pakistan was 60 million and they would have been seriously affected if a lockdown had been imposed in the country like the rest of the world. “Our government was also pressurised to lock down the country but I refused,” he added. He said that the opposition at that time did not answer his questions and they were not concerned about the people. “Food was delivered to houses during the lockdown in China, we had neither the resources nor the system under which we could deliver food to the poor at their homes,” he added.



Imran pointed out that the current ruling parties when in the opposition had taken out anti-inflation marches but now when they seized the power through the “foreign conspiracy”, they made the lives of the common people miserable through record-breaking inflation. “The US has imposed a gang of thieves on the country and if they are let to rule anymore, they would harm the country more than the enemy. Inflation will worsen in the coming days as the finance minister has already hinted at raising fuel prices, because they were little bothered about the hardships and woes of the poor and underprivileged class,” he maintained.

Highlighting his government’s pro-poor initiatives, Imran said that loans were given to farmers without interest and loans were given to 2.5 million families without interest to build houses. “The incumbent government only followed the US diktat due to which it could not buy oil from Russia even at a discounted rate because it would displease the US,” he claimed.

He said important individuals linked to the money laundering case of PM Shehbaz Sharif had mysteriously died at regular intervals. He claimed that media houses were being barred from giving coverage to the PTI and corrupt bureaucrats were being promoted to the top positions. He claimed the rulers were also making plans to rig the next general election.